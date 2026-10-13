DC, SP escort CUET VC out of besieged building after 30 hours
After being confined for almost 30 hours, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET), Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam, was able to exit the administrative building.
Around 6: 30 PM today, Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Zahidul Islam Mia and Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Masud Alam spoke with the protesting students and escorted him out.
The protesting students mentioned that he was allowed to leave on the condition that he would not come to this campus again.
Around 5 PM today, the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police arrived on the university campus.
At that time, they spoke with the media. The Deputy Commissioner said, “The Vice-Chancellor has been officially appointed by the government. He is unwell. We have come here to arrange for his proper medical treatment. He was a student here, an alumnus. We believe it is necessary to ensure proper medical care for an elderly person.”
At that time, on behalf of the students, Ahnaf Shahriar, a fourth-year student of the Mechanical Engineering Department, said, “From the beginning, our movement was not against him; but he has withheld the salaries of our teachers, officers, and employees. He has threatened many of our teachers. He broke the lock and entered inside. He can leave this campus today on one condition—that he will never come to campus again.”
Later, the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and the Civil Surgeon entered the administrative building. After that, the people inside, including the Vice-Chancellor, were taken out of the campus by ambulance.
At that time, Superintendent of Police Md Masud Alam told the media, “The Vice-Chancellor was a student of this university. The students have understood the situation; they are mature. As a regular citizen, the Vice-Chancellor has the right to receive medical treatment. That’s why both I and the Deputy Commissioner came today. The students understood the situation after discussions. Without any trouble, we brought him out. Let’s provide treatment first, and he can recover. Further matters will be communicated to the government later.”
On 21 September, Professor Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem was removed, and Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of CUET.
Since 22 September, students have been observing a ‘complete shutdown’ demanding the reinstatement of Professor Abu Sadat, while teachers, officers, and employees have been observing a ‘work abstention'.
Due to this, classes and exams are not being held at the university. Because of this movement by teachers, students, officers, and employees, the new Vice-Chancellor could not come to the campus despite assuming responsibility.
However, yesterday, he broke the lock given by the students and entered his office at the Vice-Chancellor’s building with the help of Chhatra Dal leaders.