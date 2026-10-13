DC, SP escort CUET VC out of besieged building after 30 hours

After being confined for almost 30 hours, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET), Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam, was able to exit the administrative building.

Around 6: 30 PM today, Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Zahidul Islam Mia and Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Masud Alam spoke with the protesting students and escorted him out.

The protesting students mentioned that he was allowed to leave on the condition that he would not come to this campus again.

Around 5 PM today, the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police arrived on the university campus.

At that time, they spoke with the media. The Deputy Commissioner said, “The Vice-Chancellor has been officially appointed by the government. He is unwell. We have come here to arrange for his proper medical treatment. He was a student here, an alumnus. We believe it is necessary to ensure proper medical care for an elderly person.”