Passenger bus set on fire in Tangail

A running passenger bus was set on fire on the Dhaka–Tangail highway. The incident occurred around 1:00 am Thursday in the Baikhola area of Bausail upazila. Although the bus was burnt, no casualties were reported.

Police and local residents said that an accident had occurred around 11:00 pm in the northbound lane, slowing down traffic. Around 1:00 am, the ‘Star Bangla’ bus heading towards Pabna from Dhaka was passing through the area when passengers heard a loud noise from the rear.