Passenger bus set on fire in Tangail
A running passenger bus was set on fire on the Dhaka–Tangail highway. The incident occurred around 1:00 am Thursday in the Baikhola area of Bausail upazila. Although the bus was burnt, no casualties were reported.
Police and local residents said that an accident had occurred around 11:00 pm in the northbound lane, slowing down traffic. Around 1:00 am, the ‘Star Bangla’ bus heading towards Pabna from Dhaka was passing through the area when passengers heard a loud noise from the rear.
The bus immediately caught fire, but all passengers quickly evacuated, preventing any injuries or fatalities.
Two units of Tangail Fire Service rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control, confirmed SM Humayun Karnain, senior station officer of Tangail Fire Service and Civil Defence. He added that fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident.