Banned Awami League activists stage armed rally, vandalise property in Gopalganj
Activists of Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, and its affiliated organisations staged a procession and rally in Gopalganj carrying local weapons, including bamboo poles, oars, machetes and Chinese axes. During the procession, they vandalised a police armoured personnel carrier (APC) and a police box. They also damaged the July Memorial and the nameplate at Hadi Chattar.
The activists staged processions along various roads in Gopalganj town from 11am to 1:45pm on Sunday. Many of them were seen carrying traditional weapons, including bamboo poles, sticks, machetes, Chinese axes, spears and tridents. Some were wearing helmets. They also chanted various slogans.
Local sources said activists from different unions began arriving at Ghosherchar Uttarpara in Latifpur union of Sadar Upazila at around 8am.
Food was arranged for them at the house of Salauddin Khan, organising secretary of the banned municipal Awami League.
They then went to Gabtala intersection. Led by Salauddin, the activists marched through the BSCIC Bridge and entered the town.
Meanwhile, another procession was brought out from Ghosherchar Dakshinpara, led by banned Chhatra League leader Md Samiul Haque. A separate procession also started from the Mia and Nabinbagh areas of the town under the leadership of former councillor Alamin.
The processions converged near the Old Launch Ghat Bridge. The activists then marched to the district Awami League office in Bankpara. They opened the office, which had remained locked for a long time, and celebrated.
According to eyewitnesses, the activists vandalised the July Memorial near the Gopalganj Launch Ghat while marching through the area.
They then erased the nameplate at the main entrance of Gopalganj Government College and put up a banner bearing the name ‘Government Bangabandhu College’. In a similar manner, they damaged the nameplate at Hadi Chattar on the campus of Gopalganj Science and Technology University.
Later, they blocked roads in front of the Old Launch Ghat, Government College and the Press Club by lighting fires.
During the incident, activists were seen standing on top of a police armoured vehicle and chanting slogans. At one point, they smashed the rear-view mirror of the APC and the glass windows of a police box. They also wrote ‘Joy Bangla’ on the APC in red paint.
Meanwhile, vehicular movement along the Gopalganj-Patgati road remained suspended from 11am to 1:45pm due to the programme organised by the banned party's activists.
Although police personnel were seen at several important points across the town, they appeared to take little action during the incident.
Several attempts were made to contact Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Md Habibullah by phone, but he did not answer.
Three senior district police officials were also contacted, but they declined to comment on the incident.