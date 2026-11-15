Banned Awami League activists stage armed rally, vandalise property in Gopalganj

They then went to Gabtala intersection. Led by Salauddin, the activists marched through the BSCIC Bridge and entered the town.

Meanwhile, another procession was brought out from Ghosherchar Dakshinpara, led by banned Chhatra League leader Md Samiul Haque. A separate procession also started from the Mia and Nabinbagh areas of the town under the leadership of former councillor Alamin.

The processions converged near the Old Launch Ghat Bridge. The activists then marched to the district Awami League office in Bankpara. They opened the office, which had remained locked for a long time, and celebrated.

According to eyewitnesses, the activists vandalised the July Memorial near the Gopalganj Launch Ghat while marching through the area.

They then erased the nameplate at the main entrance of Gopalganj Government College and put up a banner bearing the name ‘Government Bangabandhu College’. In a similar manner, they damaged the nameplate at Hadi Chattar on the campus of Gopalganj Science and Technology University.