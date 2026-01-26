Even America wants Jamaat-led gov: Jamaat candidate Sultan
Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for the Barguna-2 (Bamna–Patharghata–Betagi) constituency, Sultan Ahmed, said that America (the United States) does not want a government led by an Islamic party to be formed in any country in the world.
However, this time even that America is moving forward by relying on Jamaat-e-Islami to establish a corruption-free and discrimination-free society in Bangladesh, he said.
Sultan Ahmed made the remarks at an election rally held at the Fultala Bikash Secondary School ground in Bibichini Union of Betagi upazila in Barguna on Sunday night.
Speaking as the chief guest at the rally, Sultan Ahmed said that not only the people of the country, but people around the world also want to see this election as a milestone for Bangladesh.
Not only over the past 15 or 18 years, but even before that, all but two or four elections were deceptive, he stated.
Referring to Bangladesh’s bad reputation globally over elections, the Jamaat candidate said that elections in the country have been held through hypocrisy in the name of democracy, deception, the dominance of musclemen, capture of polling centres or ballot boxes, clashes, and violence.
If this election is conducted properly, the world will see that the people of Bangladesh are also capable of delivering a fair election, he added.
Sultan Ahmed claimed, “The outside world also wants that this time a government be formed in this country under the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami. Those of you who are prudent and politically conscious can understand the signs of this.”
When asked about the matter, Sultan Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “Not only America, the Western world also wants a corruption-free Bangladesh. And to eliminate corruption, at this moment it is not possible without Jamaat. We still claim that if corruption is to be eliminated, right now Jamaat is the only option before them.”
“The IMF and the World Bank also want this; their visits to Jamaat offices have increased. Even today I spoke with the European Union; they are also interested. If corruption can be eliminated, the country will develop and progress, and to do that Jamaat must be kept at the forefront,” he added.