Even America wants Jamaat-led gov: Jamaat candidate Sultan

Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for the Barguna-2 (Bamna–Patharghata–Betagi) constituency, Sultan Ahmed, said that America (the United States) does not want a government led by an Islamic party to be formed in any country in the world.

However, this time even that America is moving forward by relying on Jamaat-e-Islami to establish a corruption-free and discrimination-free society in Bangladesh, he said.

Sultan Ahmed made the remarks at an election rally held at the Fultala Bikash Secondary School ground in Bibichini Union of Betagi upazila in Barguna on Sunday night.