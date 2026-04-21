Irrigation: Caught between power cuts and fuel shortages

Amid the intense summer heat, load shedding of electricity has brought stagnation to public life in Barishal. Especially people in rural areas are suffering greatly from the sweltering heat due to load shedding.

At the same time, farmers are worried as they are unable to provide proper irrigation in the ongoing Boro season due to shortages of electricity and diesel. In addition, business activities have also slowed down.

The West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCL) supplies electricity to the six district headquarters of Barishal division. Under this organisation, there are nearly 500,000 subscribers in six district towns. Among them, more than 150,000 subscribers are in Barishal city.