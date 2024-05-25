Gas supply to remain suspended for 10 hrs in parts of Gazipur Sunday
Gas supply will remain suspended for 10 hours at Subhaddya in Gazipur from 8:00am to 10:00pm on Sunday.
Titas Gas Transmission Company said gas supply to the areas from Elenga to Kaliakoir in Subhaddya of Gazipur will remain off for all kinds of consumers during the period for repair and relocation of the gas pipeline.
Regretting the inconvenience of its customers for the works, Titas Gas said the adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply during the period.