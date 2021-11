AL backed candidates win 12 UPs in Jamalpur

Awami League (AL) backed candidates won 12 chairman posts and independent candidates got 2 posts in the Union Parishad (UP) elections in Islampur and Melandah Upazila of Jamalpur district held Sunday.

Election Office sources said AL backed candidates won three chairman posts and independent candidates got two in Islampur Upazila.

The election commission also postponed the result of chairman post in Char Putimari union due to unavoidable reason.