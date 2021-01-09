AL factional clash injures over 50 in Faridpur

More than 50 people were injured in a factional clash between two groups led by the current and former union parishad chairmen of the ruling Awami League in Faridpur’s Saltha upazila on Friday, reports UNB.

Police used two sound grenades, 14 teargas canisters and 56 blank shots from shotgun to quell the clash, Saltha police station’s officer-in-charge Mohammad Ali Jinnah said.

The hours-long clash started on Thursday noon and continued until Friday morning in Majhardia union’s Kumarpotti and Majhardia villages.

Locals said incumbent UP chairman Md Habibur Rahman and former chairman Md Shahiduzzaman had been at loggerheads over control of the area. Both are vice presidents of the ruling party’s Saltha upazila unit.

Their animosity took a turn for the worse ahead of the UP election.