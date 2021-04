Miscreants hacked a local Awami League leader to death in Mamudpur village of Saghata in Gaibandha on early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Bazlur Rashid Bulu, 58, a retired army man, and vice-president of Awami League's Jumarbari union unit.

Officer-in-charge of Saghata police station Belal Hossain said Bazlur died on the spot after the attack.

The body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination, he said.