Intruder murdered a housewife in Bogura after breaking into house

Rita Rani Majumdar was the wife of Bidhan Chandra Majumdar of the same village. Their son and daughter live in Dhaka for educational purposes. The couple lived alone at the house.

The victim’s husband said that he had dinner with his wife Rita at around 10:00 pm on Wednesday before going to sleep in a separate room.

At approximately 11:15 pm, loud banging on the door of his room woke him up. At the same time, he heard unusual groaning sounds coming from his wife’s room.

He rushed there and found Rita lying on the floor with her throat slit and her body covered in blood. The main entrance door of the house was open at the time.