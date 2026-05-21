Intruder murdered a housewife in Bogura after breaking into house
A housewife, Rita Rani Majumdar, 45, was murdered after assailants entered her home and slit her throat in Bogura’s Gabtali upazila.
The incident took place at around 11:15 pm on Wednesday in Mominhata village of the upazila.
Rita Rani Majumdar was the wife of Bidhan Chandra Majumdar of the same village. Their son and daughter live in Dhaka for educational purposes. The couple lived alone at the house.
The victim’s husband said that he had dinner with his wife Rita at around 10:00 pm on Wednesday before going to sleep in a separate room.
At approximately 11:15 pm, loud banging on the door of his room woke him up. At the same time, he heard unusual groaning sounds coming from his wife’s room.
He rushed there and found Rita lying on the floor with her throat slit and her body covered in blood. The main entrance door of the house was open at the time.
Rakib Hasan, officer-in-charge of Gabtali model police station said, “Unknown assailants killed the housewife named Rita by slitting her throat. Police have not yet been able to determine the motive behind the murder or identify those involved. We are working to uncover the mystery behind the killing and to identify and arrest the persons responsible.”