RU student's eardrum ruptured

Shamsul, a fourth year student of economics department, filed a written complaint with the university student advisor and the proctor office on that night.
Later, a three member committee was formed to probe the assault.
Following the incident, Shamsul felt unbearable pain in his ears and was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday night. He received the report of his ear examination on Thursday – where it is mentioned that his left eardrum was ruptured.
With suffering from various complications, Shamsul said he still is not hearing properly.
However, Shamsul withdrew the complaint later as Bhaskar sought apology from him and promised him to give compensation. Besides, Shamsul changed his decision, considering his safety on campus.