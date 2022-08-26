RU student's eardrum ruptured

The left eardrum of the student, Shamsul Islam, who was tortured by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men at Motihar hall of Rajshahi University (RU), has been ruptured.

Earlier on 19 August, Motihar hall unit BCL general secretary Bhaskor Saha along with two others mercilessly beat him with a rod and stumps. At one stage, Bhaskor threatened, "You have to face consequences like Abrar if you tell anyone."