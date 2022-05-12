Another missing tourist’s body found in Karnaphuli river

Another tourist’s body was fished out of the Karnaphuli river off the coast of Rangamati’s Kaptai early on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Apurba Saha, 19, a resident of Chattogram city. He went missing while bathing in the river.

Shaheen Alam, senior station officer of Kaptai Fire Service and Civil Defense, said some fishermen spotted Apurba’s body floating in the river in the Sitaghat area around 6.00am, 15 hours after he drowned.