Another missing tourist’s body found in Karnaphuli river

Prothom Alo English Desk
Another tourist’s body was fished out of the Karnaphuli river off the coast of Rangamati’s Kaptai early on Thursday
Another tourist’s body was fished out of the Karnaphuli river off the coast of Rangamati’s Kaptai early on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Apurba Saha, 19, a resident of Chattogram city. He went missing while bathing in the river.

Shaheen Alam, senior station officer of Kaptai Fire Service and Civil Defense, said some fishermen spotted Apurba’s body floating in the river in the Sitaghat area around 6.00am, 15 hours after he drowned.

On information, Kaptai Fire Service personnel fished out the body. The body was later handed to Chandraghona police, said the official.

On Wednesday, four of a six-member tourist group from Chattogram drowned in the Karnaphuli River at noon while bathing.

Fighting against the current, three of them managed to swim ashore and another was rescued by Fire Service members, while two friends went missing.

Later, a four-member naval diving team started searching for the missing tourist in the Sita Ghat area at 4.39pm and recovered 19-year-old Lokesh Vaidya’s body.

