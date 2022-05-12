Another missing tourist’s body found in Karnaphuli river

On information, Kaptai Fire Service personnel fished out the body. The body was later handed to Chandraghona police, said the official.
On Wednesday, four of a six-member tourist group from Chattogram drowned in the Karnaphuli River at noon while bathing.
Fighting against the current, three of them managed to swim ashore and another was rescued by Fire Service members, while two friends went missing.
Later, a four-member naval diving team started searching for the missing tourist in the Sita Ghat area at 4.39pm and recovered 19-year-old Lokesh Vaidya’s body.