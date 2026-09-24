Mohammad Sakib Aman was taking his ill brother to hospital from their home in Enayet Bazar in Chattogram city. His mother and two brothers were also in the car.

On the way, he received an audio message on WhatsApp from his father, Mohammad Aman Ullah’s number.

As soon as he played the audio, he heard his father’s worried voice: “Son, our ship has been hit by a missile. Pray for us, so, pray for us. I may not be able to communicate any more. Stay safe. And pray for us. No need to tell this to your mother about this. She will be very worried.”