Tiger spotted wandering outside forest department office

A tiger was spotted roaming in front of a Forest Department office inside the Sundarbans.

The tiger was seen wandering the Andharmanik Ecotourism Center in the Chandpai Range of the Sundarbans in Mongla, Bagerhat on Friday afternoon. Forest officials captured footage of the tiger’s movements on their mobile phone cameras.

The Andharmanik centre is located on the southwestern bank of the Shela River. In the video, the tiger can be seen approaching the forest office area beside the river and standing in the open space in front of the office while looking around.