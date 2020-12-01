Appellate Division lifts bar on Faridpur municipal polls

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a High Court order for eight weeks that had halted the election to Faridpur municipality which was scheduled to be held on 10 December this year.

With this fresh order there will be no bar over holding the by-polls in due time, reports UNB.

Chamber judge Md Nuruzzaman passed the order after hearing an appeal by the state.

On 25 November, the HC stayed the election to Faridpur municipality after hearing a writ petition.