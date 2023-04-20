Two children burnt dead in Kushtia

Two siblings were killed in a fire in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia on Wednesday afternoon as it took too much time to extinguish the fire with no fire service station in the area, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Sonia Khatun, 7, and her sister Sumaiya Khatun, 2. They were daughters of Mohammad Dukhi of Dhighalkandi Biswas Para under Rifatpur union of the upazila. Mohammad Dukhi is a day-labourer.