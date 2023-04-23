Cox's Bazar: 10 fishermen found decaying in sunken trawler  

The police and the firefighters have recovered 10 half-decomposed bodies from a sunken trawler along the Bay of Bengal coast in Nijirar Tek of Cox’s Bazar on Sunday.

Six of the bodies were found tied with rope, said Cox’s Bazar Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam, adding they are yet to identify anyone.

The OC said all the bodies got distorted and were emitting a strong stench. It seems that the pirates might have looted the fishing trawler, tied the fishermen with rope, placed them in the fish storage, and sunk it in the sea at least 15 days ago.