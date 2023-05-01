30 homes gutted in a slum fire in Chattogram

At least 30 homes were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at the Tulatali slum in Rajakhali area of Chattogram city on Monday morning, UNB reports.
Confirming the matter, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in the Chattogram region, Md Abdullah said, a total of seven units of fire service brought the fire under control after an hour of efforts.
He further said that after receiving information about the fire in Tulatali slum in the morning, seven units from Lamar Bazar and Nandankanan stations reached the spot and were able to bring the fire under control.
The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire couldn’t be confirmed immediately. No casualties have been reported yet, he added.