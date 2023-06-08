3 die in separate incidents in Narayanganj

Saleha’s younger son Abdur Jabbar said his sister Maleka came into contact with a live electronic wire while she was tying a cable in their house around 7:00pm.

Seeing Maleka, Saleha and Abdur Rahim came to save her and got electrocuted as well. All the three were critically injured, he added.

They were rushed to Narayanganj General Hospital where the mother and son were declared dead upon arrival.