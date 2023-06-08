3 die in separate incidents in Narayanganj

A woman and her son and another man died in in two separate incidents in Fatullah upazila of Narayanganj on Wednesday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Saleha Begum, 70, and her son Abdur Rahim ,29, of Bholail Gaiuddhar Bazar area in the upazila and a motorcycle rider named Shah Alam.
Saleha’s younger son Abdur Jabbar said his sister Maleka came into contact with a live electronic wire while she was tying a cable in their house around 7:00pm.
Seeing Maleka, Saleha and Abdur Rahim came to save her and got electrocuted as well. All the three were critically injured, he added.
They were rushed to Narayanganj General Hospital where the mother and son were declared dead upon arrival.
Confirming their death, Md Farhad, residential medical officer of the hospital, said, “Their bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsies. Maleka is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.”
In the other incident, a motorcycle rider named Shan Alam died on the spot when a speeding pickup van ran over him in Panchaboti area of Narayanganj.
Confirming the matter, Md Mohsin, inspector (investigation) of Fatullah model police station, said the accident occurred at around 5.30pm.