Nine hurt in attack on Sirajganj Baul event

Prothom Alo English Desk

At least nine people including artistes have been injured in an attack by some unidentified people on a cultural programme organised by Sirajganj Baul Shilpi Goshthi at Abdur Rouf Mukta Manch in the town, reports UNB.

Several musical instruments including keyboard, harmonium, and chairs were vandalised.

Sanjib Kumar, president of the organisation, said the programme was inaugurated on Friday afternoon, marking the organisation's 18th anniversary. They resumed the cultural programme after a discussion.

"Suddenly, a group of people attacked the venue. Our musical instruments, along with nearly 50 chairs at the venue, were vandalized," he said.

The organisation's sound operator Suman and Baul singer Harun were among the injured, he added.

Officer in charge of Sirajganj Sadar police station Md Humayun Kabir said they visited the spot on information.

