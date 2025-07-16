NCP's rally venue attacked in Gopalganj

Awami League supporters have carried out an attack at the venue of the rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj.

The incident took place around 1:45pm on Wednesday, when some 200-300 local supporters of Awami League vandalised the venue with sticks at the municipality park.

The on-duty policemen were seen taking refuge in the nearby court premises when the attack began.

The NCP leaders and activists who were at the venue also left the spot promptly.