NCP's rally venue attacked in Gopalganj
Awami League supporters have carried out an attack at the venue of the rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj.
The incident took place around 1:45pm on Wednesday, when some 200-300 local supporters of Awami League vandalised the venue with sticks at the municipality park.
The on-duty policemen were seen taking refuge in the nearby court premises when the attack began.
The NCP leaders and activists who were at the venue also left the spot promptly.
The attackers vandalised chairs on the stage and tore down banners. Shortly after, Gopalganj superintendent of police Mizanur Rahman arrived at the scene. NCP activists regrouped and, along with police, chased the attackers away.
At 2:05pm, central NCP leaders, including convenor Nahid Islam, member secretary Akhtar Hossain, chief organizer (south) Hasnat Abdullah, and chief organizer (north) Sarjis Alam, arrived at the rally venue. As of 2:15pm, they were seen standing on the stage, delivering speeches.