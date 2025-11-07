Chattogram
Once disciples of same gangster, both slain amid conflict
A series of killings in Chattogram are being carried out to gain control over the city’s criminal underworld. The name of fugitive gangster Sajjad Ali and his followers has surfaced in connection with these murders. Sajjad Hossain, alias Chhoto Sajjad, an aid of Sajjad Ali, previously controlled the underworld. After his imprisonment, Raihan, another gangster, has taken over leadership of Boro Sajjad’s group. Police and family members claim that Raihan is involved in the murders of Sarwar Hossain and Akbar Ali, who left the group a decade ago.
Sajjad Ali alias Boro Sajjad controls Chattogram’s underworld from abroad. His right-hand men, Sarwar Hossain Babla and Akbar Ali alias Dhakaiya Akbar, used to assist him in maintaining dominance and extortion. The two broke away from Sajjad’s group about ten years ago and formed their own factions. Now both of them were assained within a span of six months. Allegations surfaced that Sajjad Ali orchestrated the killings of his two former disciples, who had become his rivals.
On Wednesday evening, gangster Sarwar Hossain Babla was shot dead at close range when a pistol was placed against his neck during an election campaign event for a BNP candidate in Chalitatali, under the city’s Panchlaish area. Earlier, on 23 May, another former disciple, Akbar Ali alias Dhakaiya Akbar, was also shot and killed.
According to police, Sajjad’s followers open fire if they don’t get extortion money. Residents of Chandgaon, Bayezid Bostami, and Panchlaish areas of the city — along with Hathazari and Raozan upazilas in the district — numbering over five hundred thousand people, live in fear because of Sajjad’s gang. Since 5 August of last year, Sajjad’s men have been named in 10 murder cases, including two double murders. They kill rivals to maintain dominance and also work as hitmen. However, the fugitive gangster Sajjad has denied all allegations.
Rise of Boro Sajjad
Sajjad Ali is the son of Abdul Gani Contractor of Chalitatali, Bayezid Bostami. On 2 June 1999, Liaqat Ali Khan, the then councillor of Panchlaish Ward, was murdered in front of his home. Sajjad was accused in the case, but he was acquitted as no witnesses testified in court. After Liaqat’s killing, Sajjad’s name began to spread across the underworld.
On 12 July 2000, a group of six Chhatra League activists were on their way to a political rally in a microbus when gunmen ambushed them at Bahaddarhat, firing indiscriminately. Eight people, including the six leaders and activisits of Chhatra League, were killed on the spot. Sajjad was accused of leading the infamous ‘Eight Murder’. On 1 October 2000, he was arrested with an AK-47 rifle. Released on bail in 2004, he fled abroad.
Initially, Boro Sajjad formed his gang with Nurunnabi Maxon, Sarwar Hossain, Akbar Ali, and Chhoto Sajjad. Together, they controlled Chattogram’s criminal underworld. Later, Maxon died in India, and Sarwar left the group. From 2015, Chhoto Sajjad took over the leadership.
According to police, Boro Sajjad’s gang currently consists of around 25 active criminals. The main leadership included Chhoto Sajjad, who is now in jail and an accused in 17 cases. After his imprisonment, Raihan, accused in 15 cases, assumed command.
Other active members include Md. Khorshed, Mobarak Hossain alias Imon, Mohammad alias Bhai Tija Mohammad, Bobby Alam, Md. Kamal, Md. Hasan, Nurul Haque, Mohammad Borhan, Md. Mobin, Mobarak, Md. Kader, Md. Tapu, Md. Azam, Monir, Tushar, Tuhin, Sohel, Salek, Ershad, Osman Ali, and Md. Alveen.
All of them are skilled in the use of firearms and are accused in multiple cases involving extortion and illegal weapons. From abroad, Boro Sajjad continues to direct their operations via mobile phone.
Shootings for not paying extortion money
On the night of 1 August, a group of armed men raided the house of Mohammad Yunus in the Mohra area of Chandgaon, Chattogram around 10:30 p.m. One of the gunmen shouted, “You had not not like what Sajjad Bhai said — now go to your grave.” Moments later, they opened fire. The businessman was shot in four places — his knee, waist, and legs — but miraculously survived.
After the incident, the businessman told Prothom Alo, “They fired so randomly that I never thought I would live. Even now, I can’t believe I’m alive. How does Sajjad have the audacity to direct such attacks from abroad? And where do his men get so many weapons?”
Regarding the matter, Sajjad claimed that some people were committing these crimes using his name.
In Hathazari, Chattogram, Jahangir Alam, the owner of a brick kiln and a real estate company, was also targeted by criminals. About 15 days earlier, he received a WhatsApp message demanding Tk 5 million in extortion. When he refused to pay, on August 20, around 11 a.m., armed assailants fired shots at his house. Later, the businessman received a phone call saying, “This time we shot at your house — next time, we’ll finish you off.” Names of Sajjad’s followers surfaced again named in connection with this attack.
Raihan’s name keeps coming up
Mohammad Raihan, one of Chhoto Sajjad’s close associates, has been accused by both the victim’s family and police of being involved in the murder of Sarwar.
Earlier, on 25 October, Alamgir Alam, a Jubo Dal activist, was shot dead near Kaykobad Jame Mosque in Charabat Tola Bazar, under Ward No. 9 of Raozan Municipality, while returning home on his motorcycle. After the incident, a video of Alamgir’s phone conversation with another person went viral on social media — in which Alamgir expressed fear about “terrorist Raihan.”
During the rule of the ousted Awami League government, Alamgir had spent 12 years in prison on charges related to arms and narcotics. He was released on bail after 5 August of last year and was known as a follower of Ghulam Akbar Khondaker, former president of the BNP’s Chattogram district north unit.
In the video that spread after his killing, Alamgir Alam is seen speaking on the phone with another person, mentioning “terrorist Raihan” by name. He says, “You created a show of power, spreading fear — I could have been killed. You brought people like that; you could have easily had me murdered.”
He continues, “You’re doing all this just to drive me away… They came armed to threaten me.”
Raihan first became acquainted with the notorious “terrorist” Chhoto Sajjad while both were in prison in connection with an attempted murder case. After being released on bail following 5 August of last year, Raihan became increasingly reckless under Sajjad’s influence. When Chhoto Sajjad was recently sent back to prison, Raihan took charge of managing his weapons stockpile.
On July 25, Raihan — accused in 13 cases — threatened a pharmacy owner in the Kalurghat area of Chattogram over the phone, saying: “I am Raihan, accused No. 2 in the Dhakaiya Akbar murder case. I’ll blow your head off… Did you see how Akbar was lying dead on Sea Beach? You’ll end up the same way.”
Since then, the pharmacy owner has been living in fear. Raihan was also accused of shooting at a businessman in Mohra, Chandgaon, on 1 August, for not paying extortion money. The victim, Md Yunus, owns a business involving dredging equipment used to extract sand from rivers.
According to police, since 5 August of last year, Raihan has been accused in 15 cases in both Chattogram city and district, including two double murders and seven murder cases in total. He reportedly moves freely throughout both the city and rural areas.
Investigation officer’s statement
Inspector (Investigation) Mozammel of Bakalia Police Station, the investigating officer in the double murder case, told Prothom Alo that the gangster Raihan opens fire at the slightest provocation. Police have conducted several raids to arrest him, but he has repeatedly evaded capture. The officer added that Raihan has set up hideouts in the hilly areas of Raozan and Fatikchhari. From there, he commits crimes and, after each shooting, quickly retreats to the safety of the hills. Raihan became extremely dangerous after receiving training and guidance from gangster Sajjad.
Another of Sajjad’s Associates: Mobarak Hossain alias Imon
Another associate of Sajjad is Mobarak Hossain alias Imon, son of Md Musa from Kanchannagar, Fatikchhari. He is an accused in seven cases, including the double murder and the Dhakaiya Akbar murder case. Imon is skilled in handling firearms. According to police, his old photos show him carrying 15 to 20 firearms. He was the one who rented the gunmen and motorcycles used in the double murder.
How Chhoto Sajjad rose to notoriety
Sajjad Hossain, son of Md Jamal from Shikarpur, Hathazari, studied up to grade four before starting work at a poultry shop. Soon, he became involved in theft and mugging, eventually joining the Boro Sajjad gang. Together with Sarwar, Maxon, and Akbar, he worked under Boro Sajjad before eventually taking over leadership himself.
On 29 August last year, amid a turf war over territorial dominance, Sajjad shot and killed his rivals Md Anis and Kaiser, both associates of Sarwar, in the Anannya Residential Area under Bayezid Bostami Police Station, before fleeing. Separate murder cases were filed against Sajjad and his associates in connection with the killings.
On 18 September of the same year, Sajjad fired his gun openly at a construction site in the Oxygen-Kalarpool area after failing to extort money. Police launched a manhunt for him after the public shooting. On 4 December, police raided a house in the Oxygen area of the city, but Sajjad managed to escape by shooting at officers and climbing onto a nearby rooftop. Two police officers and another person were injured in the incident.
Facebook threat to beat up OC
Angered by the police operation, on 29 January of this year, Chhoto Sajjad posted a public threat on Facebook, vowing to beat up Bayezid Bostami Police Station’s then Officer-in-Charge, Arifur Rahman, in the Oxygen area. The next day, City Police Commissioner Hasib Aziz announced a bounty of Tk 500,000 for information leading to Sajjad’s arrest.
On 15 March, some people from Chattogram helped capture Sajjad at a shopping mall in Dhaka. After his arrest, Sajjad’s wife, Tamanna Sharmin, posted on Facebook that she would spend “bundles of cash” to get him released. Even after being imprisoned, Chhoto Sajjad has remained in the news. Following his capture, his associates’ names have surfaced in connection with the Bakalia double murder, Dhakaiya Akbar killing, and most recently, the murder of Sarwar.
What Boro Sajjad said
When asked over the phone on Thursday about allegations that he orders murders and extortion from abroad, the fugitive gangster Sajjad Ali told Prothom Alo, “I run businesses abroad and earn good money from rented houses back home. My family is wealthy. Why would I form a gang to commit extortion or murder? On the contrary, it was the terrorists who set fire to our homes. I have no contact with Sajjad or Raihan. But yes, I know Sarwar was a criminal. Let the police find out who killed him.”
What police commissioner said
Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Hasib Aziz told journalists on Wednesday night that one of the top criminals, Chhoto Sajjad, is now in jail along with his wife. His associates are hiding in remote areas, from where they come on motorcycles, commit crimes, and flee immediately.
He added, “The criminals will soon be identified and brought to justice. One of them is pulling the strings from abroad, and efforts are underway to bring him back.”
Victim’s wife speaks
Anee Akter, wife of Anis, who was killed in one of the shootings, told Prothom Alo, “Even after a year, the police haven’t caught my husband’s real killers — that’s why these murders keep happening one after another.”