Once disciples of same gangster, both slain amid conflict

Sajjad Ali alias Boro Sajjad controls Chattogram’s underworld from abroad. His right-hand men, Sarwar Hossain Babla and Akbar Ali alias Dhakaiya Akbar, used to assist him in maintaining dominance and extortion. The two broke away from Sajjad’s group about ten years ago and formed their own factions. Now both of them were assained within a span of six months. Allegations surfaced that Sajjad Ali orchestrated the killings of his two former disciples, who had become his rivals.

On Wednesday evening, gangster Sarwar Hossain Babla was shot dead at close range when a pistol was placed against his neck during an election campaign event for a BNP candidate in Chalitatali, under the city’s Panchlaish area. Earlier, on 23 May, another former disciple, Akbar Ali alias Dhakaiya Akbar, was also shot and killed.

According to police, Sajjad’s followers open fire if they don’t get extortion money. Residents of Chandgaon, Bayezid Bostami, and Panchlaish areas of the city — along with Hathazari and Raozan upazilas in the district — numbering over five hundred thousand people, live in fear because of Sajjad’s gang. Since 5 August of last year, Sajjad’s men have been named in 10 murder cases, including two double murders. They kill rivals to maintain dominance and also work as hitmen. However, the fugitive gangster Sajjad has denied all allegations.