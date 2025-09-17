Nazrul University issues show cause notice to 39, including 19 teachers

The Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Trishal, Mymensingh has issued show cause notices to 19 teachers and 20 officers and employees.

The relevant committee of the university served these notice on Tuesday, requiring responses with 10 working days.

According to the university administration sources, following the mass uprising, three separate inquiry committees were formed comprising members of the Syndicate.

One of them was to investigate administrative irregularities and corruption, another to examine academic irregularities and corruption and the third is to verify incidents that had occurred on campus at different times.