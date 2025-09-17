Nazrul University issues show cause notice to 39, including 19 teachers
The Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Trishal, Mymensingh has issued show cause notices to 19 teachers and 20 officers and employees.
The relevant committee of the university served these notice on Tuesday, requiring responses with 10 working days.
According to the university administration sources, following the mass uprising, three separate inquiry committees were formed comprising members of the Syndicate.
One of them was to investigate administrative irregularities and corruption, another to examine academic irregularities and corruption and the third is to verify incidents that had occurred on campus at different times.
These committees are headed respectively by Syndicate members Mahbubur Rahman, Zakir Hossain Khan and Professor Akhtar Hossain Mojumdar.
On behalf of these committees, show-cause notices were issued to 19 teachers and 20 officers.
Regarding this matter, University Registrar Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo, "The three inquiry committees, formed by the Syndicate, have collected information from various sources. Those against whom allegations have been received and for whom initial evidence has been found, have been issued with show-cause notices."
"Further details will be available after receiving their responses and the final reports from the committees. At present, the matters remain with the inquiry committees. Subsequent actions will be taken based on their recommendations," he added.
When asked for the names of the teachers, officers and employees who had received notices, Mizanur Rahman said, "These have not yet reached me. The inquiry committees have delivered them directly to the concerned individuals."