3 carried pistols, 2 with shotguns; left after killing Jubo Dal leader

A group of five to seven armed assailants arrived at a busy market in an auto-rickshaw. They then approached a Jubo Dal leader who was standing in front of a pharmacy and opened fire on him at close range.

The victim collapsed to the ground after sustaining gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body. After ensuring his death, the attackers fired warning shots into the air before leaving the scene in the same auto-rickshaw.

The killing took place at approximately 1:30 pm on Saturday at Chowmuhani Market in Pahartali union of Raozan upazila, Chattogram.

The victim was identified as Masudul Haque Chowdhury, 45, a Jubo Dal leader from the neighbouring upazila of Rangunia. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the market captured the entire incident.