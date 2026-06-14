3 carried pistols, 2 with shotguns; left after killing Jubo Dal leader
A group of five to seven armed assailants arrived at a busy market in an auto-rickshaw. They then approached a Jubo Dal leader who was standing in front of a pharmacy and opened fire on him at close range.
The victim collapsed to the ground after sustaining gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body. After ensuring his death, the attackers fired warning shots into the air before leaving the scene in the same auto-rickshaw.
The killing took place at approximately 1:30 pm on Saturday at Chowmuhani Market in Pahartali union of Raozan upazila, Chattogram.
The victim was identified as Masudul Haque Chowdhury, 45, a Jubo Dal leader from the neighbouring upazila of Rangunia. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the market captured the entire incident.
The scene of the killing lies within half a kilometre of the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) for the Raozan–Rangunia Circle.
CCTV footage shows that one of the assailants wore a black face mask, while the faces of the others were clearly visible.
Three of the attackers carried pistols and two carried shotguns. While firing warning shots, several of them shouted, “No one come near. Close your shops and leave.”
Masudul served as senior joint convener of the Rangunia upazila unit of Jubo Dal. His elder brother, Muhammad Piarul Haque Chowdhury, is a former chairman of Betagi Union Parishad.
Family members said that Masudul had been preparing to contest the next Union Parishad chairman election.
Witnesses said that at around 1:30 pm, Masudul travelled to Chowmuhani Market from Betagi, approximately five kilometres away, in a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw.
Another auto-rickshaw carrying the assailants reportedly followed him to the market.
After Masudul got out of his vehicle and stood in front of a pharmacy, the attackers stepped out of the second auto-rickshaw and opened fire on him. The gunshots struck his head and body, causing catastrophic injuries.
After Masudul collapsed, three of the attackers fired blank shots from their pistols. Two others blank fired to force bystanders away from the scene. The group then fled in their auto-rickshaw while continuing to fire.
Police sent Masudul’s body to Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Saturday afternoon for a post-mortem examination.
Authorities are expected to hand over the body to his family following the examination on Sunday afternoon.
Police believe that either a political dispute or a conflict related to the sand trade may have motivated the killing.
Officers have also asked Masudul’s family to visit the police station so that they can file a case in connection with the incident.
Panic grips market
Immediately after the incident on Saturday, most traders in the market closed their shops and left the area. The few businesses that remained open also shut down after sunset.
Abdul Mabud, a veteran businessman in the market, said, “I have never seen such extensive gunfire in broad daylight before. This brutal killing has spread fear throughout the market. Many traders have closed their shops and gone home.”
He added, “More than 30 CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the market. Even so, criminals do not hesitate to shoot and kill people in public.”
Such incidents are not unprecedented in Raozan. Approximately six weeks ago, gunmen killed a Jubo Dal activist named Muhammad Nasir in a similar attack. The incident took place at Shamsher Para in Kadalpur, around five kilometres north of Chowmuhani Market.
Sources within the law enforcement agencies said that since the fall of the Awami League government following the student-led mass uprising on 5 August 2024, 25 killings have occurred in Raozan. Of these, 18 resulted from political rivalries.
During the same period, more than 100 incidents involving gunfire and violent clashes took place. These incidents left over 350 people injured, including many who sustained gunshot wounds.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday night, Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Raozan police station said, “We have identified three to four individuals who took part in Masud’s killing. All of them are residents of Raozan. We are conducting operations to arrest them.”
When asked whether investigators had established any political affiliation of the armed attackers, OC Saiful Islam said, “So far, we have not confirmed the political identities of the killers. They came from the direction of Betagi and escaped through the hilly route in Kadalpur, Raozan.”