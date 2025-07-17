The house does not belong to Satyajit Ray’s ancestors: Mymensingh DC

The old house, which has caught public attention due to the demolition process, on the Hari Kishore Roy Road in Mymensingh town is not an ancestral house of the eminent filmmaker and writer Satyajit Ray.

Mymensingh deputy commissioner Mufidul Alam disclosed this to the media at a news conference on Wednesday.

Mufidul Alam said they have not found any evidence searching the old government records in favour of the claim that the house is an ancestral home of Satyajit Ray. According to the RS Record, the house belongs to the Bangladesh government.