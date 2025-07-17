The house does not belong to Satyajit Ray’s ancestors: Mymensingh DC
The old house, which has caught public attention due to the demolition process, on the Hari Kishore Roy Road in Mymensingh town is not an ancestral house of the eminent filmmaker and writer Satyajit Ray.
Mymensingh deputy commissioner Mufidul Alam disclosed this to the media at a news conference on Wednesday.
Mufidul Alam said they have not found any evidence searching the old government records in favour of the claim that the house is an ancestral home of Satyajit Ray. According to the RS Record, the house belongs to the Bangladesh government.
The road behind Shashi Lodge in Mymensingh is called Hari Kishore Roy Road. Hari Kishore Roy was a Zamidar of Mashua Zamindar Bari in Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj.
He is an ancestor of famous Bangla litterateurs Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, Sukumar Ray Chowdhury and Satyajit Ray.
Bangladesh Shishu Academy had been using an old one-story building as its office from 1989, but considering the dilapidated condition, the activities there stopped in 2007. Recently the Shishu Academy started demolishing the building to construct its own structure there.
On Monday, archaeological department’s field officer at Shashi Lodge Museum, Sabina Yasmin sent a written request to the district children affairs officer asking for information on the demolition of the house.
Sabina Yasmin had said, “This is a historical house of the Ray family. Though the building has not yet been included as an archaeological site, this house of Satyajit Ray’s descendants was over 100 years old. Our survey may include them as archaeological sites.”
The matter was widely discussed both at home and abroad.
In this context, a discussion was convened at the deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday afternoon. Writers, researchers, conscious citizens, and officials from the archaeological department, Shishu Academy and the administration took part there.
Following discussion, deputy commissioner Mufidul Alam said the house was allocated to the Shishu Academy in 2008. A deed was also completed in their name then. The Shishu Academy started the demolition work taking permission from the ministry. They began demolishing the building following due process, with the required approval from the ministry. There was no violation of rules.
According to local sources, criticism began after the Bangladesh Shishu Academy recently started demolishing the house. Following the backlash, they kept the demolition works halted yesterday.
India urges reconsideration
Earlier, the Indian ministry of external affairs referred to the house as being associated with the memory of Satyajit Ray’s ancestors and expressed interest in assisting with its renovation and reconstruction.
In a press release on Tuesday, the ministry said considering the historical significance of the building, its demolition should be reconsidered and alternatives for its renovation or reconstruction should be explored. The Indian government expressed willingness to extend cooperation toward this end.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also called on the Bangladesh government to reconsider the decision to demolish the house on Tuesday.