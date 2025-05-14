Online GD service to be launched in Ctg tomorrow
The online GD (general diary) service in all police stations under Chattogram range and Chattagram Metropolitan Police (CMP) will start from Thursday.
This initiative has been taken following a directive from the Chief Adviser to simplify and digitise police services, said a Police Headquarters statement issued on Wednesday.
Earlier, only reports related to lost and found items could be filed online.
Now all types of GDs can be submitted online in these areas, according to the statement.
The online GD service was first introduced on a pilot basis at all police stations under Sylhet Metropolitan Police and Chandpur District Police on 15 April, 2025.
The service will be gradually expanded to other police ranges and metropolitan areas across the country, it said.
To access the service, users have been requested to download the 'Online GD' app from the Google Play Store and complete a one-time registration.
For assistance with registration or using the service, citizens can call the hotline 01320001428 round the clock in week.