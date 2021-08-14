Barishal City Corporation dismisses 12 officials over corruption

The dismissed officers are chief health officer Abdul Matin, executive engineer Humayun Kabir, assistant engineer of power division Kazi Monirul Islam, mechanical engineer Komol and Jahirul Islam, chief assessor Md Ajam, PR officer Md Romel, accountant Md Mainuddin, assets officer Mahbubur Rahman Shakil, legal assistant Rafikul Islam, office assistant Abdus Salam and Hayetul Islam.
The affected officers claimed that no reason for dismissal was mentioned in the letters sent to them.
Abdus Salam, an assistant of the accounts department, said the letter he received said three month's salary has been credited but he didn't receive any. Moreover his salary for the last 15 month is due with the BCC, he said.
Assistant engineer Kazi Monirul Islam said the suspension was done irregularly bringing false corruption charges against him.
The dismissed twelve officers were posted On Special Duty (OSD) from 29 January, 2019.
According to the decision taken at a meeting of the fourth council on 23 August 2020, the twelve officials were dismissed with three month salary paid, according to a letter signed by the chief executive officer of BCC.
Earlier on 29 August 2020, BCC also dismissed chief budget and accounting officer Md Moshiur Rahman, trade license superintendent Aziz Shahin, market superintendent Nurul Islam and deputy assistant engineer Abul Kalam Azad over corruption.
With this, 16 staff and officers lost their jobs at Barishal City Corporation for alleged involvement in corruption.