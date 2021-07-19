Barishal division logs record 891 new Covid cases in a day

Besides, 12 more Covid-related deaths have been recorded at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) during the period.
According to SBMCH authorities, 46 more patients were admitted to the hospital in 24 hours till Monday morning.
Moreover, 294 Covid patients are currently undergoing treatment at the corona unit of SBMCH.
DGHS’s divisional in-charge Basudev Kumar Das said 387 patients have died of Covid-19 in the division so far.
Some 26,778 Covid cases have been identified in the division to date.