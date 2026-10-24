Police vehicle attacked, 3 officers assaulted during banned BCL-Jubo League Gopalganj march

In Gopalganj Sadar Upazila, a police vehicle was attacked and vandalised from a rally organised by the banned Chhatra League and the Jubo League, whose activities are prohibited.

Chhatra League is the student wing and Jubo League the youth wing affiliated with Awami League whose activities are banned.

During this time, three police officers were assaulted.

This incident took place on Saturday afternoon in the Kheyaghat area of Raghunathpur union of Sadar Upazila.

Gopalganj's Superintendent of Police, Md Habibullah, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

The injured individuals are Sub-Inspector (SI) Fulmia and Constables Shaukat and Jasim from the Sadar police station.

In a video spread on social media, a group of young individuals can be seen heading towards an intersection with a rally while chanting slogans like "Joy Bangla" and "Bangladesh will smile when Sheikh Hasina arrives. " They were seen carrying hockey sticks and split bamboo sticks.