Barguna grapples with soaring dengue cases, with no ICU, standard ambulance

According to official data, five dengue-related deaths were recorded at Barguna Sadar Hospital from January to 21 June. However, unofficial sources claim at least 11 deaths. The number of dengue patients in the district is increasing daily.

From January to 19 June this year, a total of 3,290 people have been hospitalised with dengue across the Barishal division, with 2,026 of them in Barguna alone.

According to physicians, the Barguna hospital has been overwhelmed with dengue patients for over a month. Every day, 60 to 70 patients are being admitted. On Thursday, 217 dengue patients were treated at the hospital.

Currently, the number of dengue patients in Barguna accounts for nearly one-third of the country’s total cases. Due to a shortage of beds, limited medical personnel, and a lack of ICU facilities, it has become difficult to provide proper treatment, according to physicians.