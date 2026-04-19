DAP fertiliser plant shuts down due to ammonia shortage amid gas crisis

Production at the state-owned DAP Fertilizer Company Limited has come to a halt. Due to an ammonia shortage, fertiliser production at the plant stopped around 8:00pm on Saturday.

The factory is located in the Rangadia area of Anwara upazila in Chattogram.

According to officials at the plant, production at the DAP facility depends on ammonia supplied by two neighboring fertilizer factories—Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Company Limited (CUFL) and Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO). However, due to a gas shortage, ammonia production at both CUFL and KAFCO has been suspended since 4 March. As a result, ammonia supply to the DAP plant also stopped.