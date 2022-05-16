Benapole transport owners call indefinite strike from Tuesday

He said the lack of adequate cranes and forklifts is seriously hampering the loading and unloading of heavy goods.
As a result, it is taking a long time to unload the imported goods which in turn is forcing traders to switch to another port, he said.
“Besides, deputy director (Traffic) of Benapole Land Port Mamun Kabir Tarafdar was informed about the problems we are facing but did not take any action,” Gazi added.
“There are six cranes and ten forklifts at the port. Though, some of these have been out of order, the repairing work is underway and the problem will be solved soon,” added the official.
Nayan, a representative of the owners’ association, said that almost all the cranes and forklifts at the port have gone out of use. As a result, they have to pay extra money to rent trucks every day and this is causing huge losses, Nayan added.