Declared ‘dead’ on paper, rickshaw puller Badsha fights for over a decade to prove he’s alive

Despite being alive, Badsha Sheikh, 52, a resident of Faridpur, has been declared dead in the election commission’s (EC) database. As a result, his National Identity Card (NID) has been blocked and his name was dropped from the voter list. For a long time, he has been moving from one office to another to prove he is alive.

Badsha Sheikh is a resident of the Uttar Sadipur area under Ward No. 25 of Faridpur Municipality. He is the son of the late Gendu Sheikh. Badsha is married and a father of two sons, supporting his family by driving a rickshaw every day. He alleged that he has been shown as deceased in the government database.

The victim stated that during the 2014 national parliamentary election, he could not find his name on the voter list. Since then, he has been unable to vote in any election. Later, he learned that he was listed as dead in the EC database.