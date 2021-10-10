Local News

BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler to BSF

Prothom Alo English Desk
Border Guard Bangladesh on Saturday handed over body of an Indian smuggler, who jumped from a boat into the Padma river after arrest, to India’s Border Security Force (BSF), reports UNB.

The man was identified as Bharat Mandal, 33, from Chakrajapur Pashchim Colony in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

On 2 October, BGB members arrested Bharat from Rajshahi border while he was smuggling phensedyl from India. Handcuffed Bharat jumped from the boat into the river. Later, his body was recovered from the border area, said the BGB sources.

BGB filed a case of unnatural death in this regard after an autopsy.

BGB, Rajshahi marine police and Katakhali police station handed over Bharat’s body to BSF and Indian police near pillar 159/2 of the border on Saturday.

Commander of BGB Rajshahi-1, Lt. Col. Sabbir Ahmed said the body was handed over to BSF after completion of all legal procedures.

