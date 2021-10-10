BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler to BSF

On 2 October, BGB members arrested Bharat from Rajshahi border while he was smuggling phensedyl from India. Handcuffed Bharat jumped from the boat into the river. Later, his body was recovered from the border area, said the BGB sources.
BGB filed a case of unnatural death in this regard after an autopsy.
BGB, Rajshahi marine police and Katakhali police station handed over Bharat’s body to BSF and Indian police near pillar 159/2 of the border on Saturday.
Commander of BGB Rajshahi-1, Lt. Col. Sabbir Ahmed said the body was handed over to BSF after completion of all legal procedures.