BGB hands over Indian teen shot by BSF

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has handed over the Indian teenager who crossed into Bangladesh through Kurigram's Fulbari border after being shot by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, reports UNB.

The BGB invited the BSF to a flag meeting at Fulbari's Anantapur border on Sunday. During the meeting, the BGB handed over Milon Miah, 18, to members of the BSF 192 Battalion Jhikri camp of Cooch Behar.

Lieutenant colonel SM Touhidul Alam, commanding officer of Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion, confirmed the matter. He said Milon was handed over to BSF after he was provided treatment at Kurigram General Hospital and his condition became stable.