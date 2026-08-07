The hospital seems like a dustbin: MP Nayab Yusuf

Faridpur-3 (Sadar) lawmaker and president of the Faridpur General Hospital Management Committee Chowdhury Nayab Yusuf expressed dissatisfaction with the hospital's environment and quality of services at the committee's first meeting.

Seeing piles of waste behind the hospital, she said, "The hospital seems like a dustbin."

Nayab Yusuf presided over the hospital management committee meeting at the hospital's conference room on Thursday afternoon. Speaking to journalists after the meeting, he commented on the overall condition of the hospital.