The hospital seems like a dustbin: MP Nayab Yusuf
Faridpur-3 (Sadar) lawmaker and president of the Faridpur General Hospital Management Committee Chowdhury Nayab Yusuf expressed dissatisfaction with the hospital's environment and quality of services at the committee's first meeting.
Seeing piles of waste behind the hospital, she said, "The hospital seems like a dustbin."
Nayab Yusuf presided over the hospital management committee meeting at the hospital's conference room on Thursday afternoon. Speaking to journalists after the meeting, he commented on the overall condition of the hospital.
Referring to the issue of waste removal, he said the matter had already been brought to the attention of the municipality and the hospital authorities.
"I personally went there and sent people to inspect the area. I found the back of the hospital filled with waste. It looked like a waste storage site," he said.
Established in 1917, the 100-bed Faridpur General Hospital is the district's largest government healthcare facility. However, patients and their relatives have long complained about the quality of healthcare services, cleanliness, staff shortages and security at the hospital.
There are also allegations of shortages of doctors, nurses and other staff in different departments, as well as claims that critically ill patients are routinely referred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
Local residents also allege that garbage frequently accumulates on the hospital premises and that incidents of theft and mugging occur regularly.
Highlighting these problems, Nayab Yusuf said, "This is a 100-bed hospital. But during my visit, I found around 200 patients. Many were lying on the floor. There is an acute shortage of manpower. From cleaners to nurses and doctors, there are not enough staff. If this shortage can be addressed, people from all walks of life in Faridpur will benefit."
She said an initiative had been taken to upgrade the hospital to a 250-bed facility. A demi-official (DO) letter has been sent to the Ministry of Health seeking approval for constructing new infrastructure and procuring modern medical equipment. Development work will begin in phases after the budget is approved, she added.
The MP said there had long been a lack of accountability in the country. "Now we have entered an era of accountability. If the condition of the area represented by elected members of parliament is like this, people will ask us, 'We voted for you, so why are our hospitals and roads in such poor condition?' It is our responsibility and duty to address these issues. We are working for the people," she said.
Nayab Yusuf added, "It is not possible to clear 17 years of accumulated problems in a single day. However, the people of Faridpur will see positive changes within the next year."
The meeting discussed upgrading the hospital to 250 beds, improving the quality of healthcare services, strengthening emergency services, ensuring medicine supplies, maintaining cleanliness, improving infrastructure, and making the work of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers more effective.
Among those present at the meeting were Civil Surgeon Mahmudul Hasan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Sarbik) Md Sohrab Hossain, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Fatema Islam, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Family Planning Kazi Faruk Ahmed, Deputy Director of the Directorate General of Health Services ASM Anisur Rahman, Deputy Director of the Department of Social Services Md Ehiyatuzzaman, along with other members of the hospital management committee and concerned officials.