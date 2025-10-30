St Martin’s Island reopens to tourists on 1 Nov

The government will reopen Saint Martin’s Island, the country’s only coral island located in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, to tourists on 1 November after nine months, allowing up to 2,000 visitors per day, with all required to comply with 12 government directives.

The eight-square-kilometer coral-rich island in the Bay of Bengal has been closed to tourists since 1 February. As before, tourists will be allowed to visit the island only for three months—from November through January.

According to the government circular, tourists will only be allowed day trips to the island and will not be permitted to stay overnight in November, while overnight stays will be allowed in December and January.

Among the 12 directives issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, one states that no vessel may travel to Saint Martin’s Island without approval from BIWTA and the ministry.