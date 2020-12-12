Biman’s flight makes emergency landing at Sylhet airport

Dense fog and poor visibility forced A Chattorgram-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Dubai to make emergency landing at Sylhet airport on Saturday, reports UNB.



Besides, the arrival of three domestic flights of US-Bangla Airlines, Regent Airways and Biman at Shah Amanat Airport in Chattogram was delayed by two hours, said Shah Amanat International Airport Manager Sarowar-e-Alam.



