BIWTC suspends official for not wearing mask

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport and Corporation (BIWTC) have temporarily suspended one of their officers for not wearing a mask while attending a programme with the state minister for shipping, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, reports news agency UNB.

BIWTC ordered the suspension of the naval officer Md Jakir Hossain in an office notification issued on Sunday.

The notice said Jakir Hossain violated the health guidelines instructed by the government on 15 July during the inauguration of two ferries named Kadam and Kunjalata at Shimulia ferry terminal. State minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury was the chief guest.

All other officials of BIWTA and BIWTC except Zakir were seen maintaining health guidelines, said the notice.

The flouting of health safety rule was spotted in a photo published by television channel.

By not wearing mask, Zakir put the minister, chairman of the organisation, special guests and everyone present at the programme at risk, which is tantamount to defying government’s order and goes against the discipline of government service, said the notice.

