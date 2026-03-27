Govt subsidises Tk 1.67bn in fuel daily: State minister

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Aninda Islam (Amit) has said the government is providing a daily subsidy of Tk 1.67 billion (Tk 167 crore) on fuel to ease public sufferings.

He made the remarks today, Friday, at around 12:00 noon while addressing a cheque distribution programme for underprivileged and distressed people in Jashore as the chief guest.

The state minister said the government is working to alleviate people’s suffering. Despite global instability, fuel prices have not been increased.

He noted that any rise in fuel prices would push up electricity, public transport and food costs.

“Even amid pressure from various quarters, the government has no plans to raise fuel prices,” he added.