Govt subsidises Tk 1.67bn in fuel daily: State minister
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Aninda Islam (Amit) has said the government is providing a daily subsidy of Tk 1.67 billion (Tk 167 crore) on fuel to ease public sufferings.
He made the remarks today, Friday, at around 12:00 noon while addressing a cheque distribution programme for underprivileged and distressed people in Jashore as the chief guest.
The state minister said the government is working to alleviate people’s suffering. Despite global instability, fuel prices have not been increased.
He noted that any rise in fuel prices would push up electricity, public transport and food costs.
“Even amid pressure from various quarters, the government has no plans to raise fuel prices,” he added.
He further said that the government is ensuring that public suffering does not increase under any circumstances, which is why it is providing Tk 1.67 billion in daily fuel subsidies.
Claiming that fuel demand can be met until April, Aninda Islam said concerns persist among many over fuel supply.
“Although around 80 countries have raised fuel prices, Bangladesh has not taken such a step. Supply remains normal, but demand has risen unusually,” he said.
He added that the country’s daily diesel demand used to be around 12,000 tonnes, while petrol and octane demand stood at 1,200-1,400 tonnes. Ahead of Eid, daily diesel supply reached 24,000–25,000 tonnes. The government is now capable of meeting demand until April and has also begun work to ensure a 90-day fuel reserve in the future.
The cheque distribution event was organised by the Department of Social Services at the deputy commissioner’s office conference room.
At the end of the programme, Aninda Islam handed over one-time financial assistance cheques to 153 underprivileged individuals. He also said it is the government’s responsibility to ensure a supportive environment for all citizens.
The stae minister noted that after forming the government in 1991, then prime minister Khaleda Zia introduced social safety net allowance programmes for disadvantaged groups. Subsequent governments expanded both the number of beneficiaries and the size of the allowances. However, he alleged that genuine beneficiaries were deprived during the Awami League’s 15-year tenure.
Elected from the Jashore-3 constituency as a BNP candidate in the 13th national election, Aninda Islam said, “Before the election, we went door to door and listened to the grievances of deprived people. We want only those who are entitled to receive allowances to benefit. Political or religious identity should not influence beneficiary selection.”
He added that the government has begun implementing its election pledges, including the introduction of family cards, allowances for religious leaders, and a farmers’ card to be launched on Pahela Baishakh.
He also stressed that alongside the state, individuals should uphold the rights of neighbours and relatives to reduce the number of disadvantaged people in society.
The programme was chaired by Mohammad Ashek Hasan, deputy commissioner of Jashore. The welcome address was delivered by Harun Or Rashid, deputy director of the Department of Social Services in Jashore.
Among others Delwar Hossain (Khokon), administrator of the Jashore District Council and general secretary of the district BNP, Syed Rafiqul Islam, superintendent of police in Jashore, Sujan Sarkar, additional deputy commissioner (general), and Zahid Hasan (Tukun), president of the press club were also present at the time.