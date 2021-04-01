Bodies of mother, two children recovered in Satkhira

Bodies of a woman and her two children were recovered by police from Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira on Thursday morning.

The law enforcement members recovered the bodies of Mahfuza Khatun, 28, her 10-year-old son Mahfuz and 5-year-old daughter Mohona from Nagaljhara village in the upazila around 11:30am.

Local people suspected that Mahfuza Khatun have committed suicide after killing her son and daughter.

Mahfuza’s mother Monowara Khatun said that her daughter phoned her around 7:00 this morning (Thursday) and said she did not have any other way left except committing suicide. Hearing this, she rushed to her daughter’s house in Nagaljhara village and saw the body of her granddaughter Mohona Khatun outside of the home. Entering the home, she found the body of Mahfuza hanging from a bar of the house and the body of grandson Mahfuz lying on the floor.