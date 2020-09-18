Body of Indian national found in Lalmonirhat

Advertisement
Police on Friday recovered the body of an Indian citizen from Dharala river of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Alibul Islam, son of Md Roich Uddin of Mekliganj of Cooch Bihar in India.
Officer-in-charge of Patgram police station Sumon Kumar confirming the matter said the body has been sent to sadar hospital for autopsy.
A letter has been sent to Indian police for handing over the body, he said.
