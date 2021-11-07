Local News

Body of missing schoolboy recovered from Karnafuli river

Prothom Alo English Desk

Fire Service divers recovered the body of a schoolboy who went missing after the vessel he was on was hit by a bulkhead carrying sand in Chattogram’s Karnafuli river, reports UNB.

Divers recovered his body at around 3.50 pm on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mizanul Haque Adil, 15, son of Mohammad Obaidullah of Charkhanai area in Patia upazila, and a 10th grade student of Mizan Charkhanai Bohumukhi High School.

Senior station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Kamruzzaman, confirmed this.

Earlier on Friday, Mizanul went missing after a passenger sampan overturned with passengers at around 12:00 pm on the Shikalbaha canal of the Karnafuli river, after being hit by a bulkhead vessel.

