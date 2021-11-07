Body of missing schoolboy recovered from Karnafuli river

Advertisement
The deceased was identified as Mizanul Haque Adil, 15, son of Mohammad Obaidullah of Charkhanai area in Patia upazila, and a 10th grade student of Mizan Charkhanai Bohumukhi High School.
Senior station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Kamruzzaman, confirmed this.
Earlier on Friday, Mizanul went missing after a passenger sampan overturned with passengers at around 12:00 pm on the Shikalbaha canal of the Karnafuli river, after being hit by a bulkhead vessel.
Advertisement