Bangladeshi youth dies after BSF shooting across Thakurgaon border
A Bangladeshi youth injured in a shooting by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) across the border in Pirganj upazila of Thakurgaon died while undergoing treatment.
BSF personnel from the Chokshibanand camp in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, India, shot and injured him late on Friday night. He died at a hospital there on Saturday morning while receiving treatment.
The deceased, Asadul Haque, 38, was a resident of Idrail village in Pirganj upazila, Thakurgaon. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) 42 Battalion disclosed the information in a press release issued on Saturday night.
The press release stated that Asadul was a known drug smuggler. He was also involved in human trafficking. Several cases have been filed against him with Pirganj police station.
According to the BGB, BSF personnel from the Chokshibanand camp opened fire on a group of Bangladeshi smugglers at around 1:30 am on Friday night.
The incident occurred approximately 1.5 kilometres inside India from the Pirganj border. Asadul Haque sustained injuries in the shooting.
BSF personnel later took him to a hospital in Raiganj, India, where he died while receiving treatment.
Mohammad Shahjahan Ali, a member of Bairchuna Union Parishad in Pirganj, said, “Asadul, who died in the BSF shooting, was a resident of my area. We learnt about the incident through the Indian media. I visited his home, spoke to his family and informed the BGB about the matter.”
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Moin, commander of the BGB’s Dinajpur 42 Battalion, said, “We learnt about the Bangladeshi national’s death from reports in the Indian media. The BSF has not officially informed us of anything yet. The BGB has called for a flag meeting today, Sunday, over the matter.”