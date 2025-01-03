Govt working to prevent fascism’s return: Adilur
Housing and public works adviser Adilur Rahman Khan has said the interim government is relentlessly working to keep the spirit of July Revolution alive so that ousted fascism can never return back.
He said this while briefing journalists after inaugurating a memorial park at Panchlaish in Chattogram on Friday.
The adviser said the first ever elevated expressway in Chattogram has been named after martyr of July movement Wasim Akram and a public park namely ‘July Memorial Park’ was opened to keep the memory of the revolution and its heroes vivid to the coming generation.
“The martyrs are above all controversy and there should not be any dispute in honoring them as they made supreme sacrifice for the nation,” the adviser said.
Addressing the function, the Chattogram city corporation mayor, Shahadat Hossain, said efforts are underway to build Chattogram as “green and clean city” as per his pre-election commitment.
He laid emphasis on coordinated efforts of all public and private institutions side by side participation of citizens to make the initiatives taken by the city corporation successful.
Chattogram deputy commissioner Farida Khanom said it was the holy duty of entire nation to honor properly the martyrs and work accordingly to uphold the spirit of the July revolution.