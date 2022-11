A three-and-a-half-year-old boy eating peanuts died after a piece wound up in his windpipe in Sirajganj's Kazipur upazila Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Rafi, son of Rakib Hossain of Sonamukhi village of the upazila, Shamol Kumar Datta, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kazipur police station, said.

Family sources said Rafi's mother was eating peanuts in the evening. At that time the three-and-a-half-year-old started coughing and choking after stuffing peanuts into his mouth.