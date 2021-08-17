BSF ‘beat up’ Bangladeshi men stray into India

Locals claimed that Joynal Abedin, 32, Al Mamun, 40, were caught and tortured by the Border Security Force (BSF) after they "accidentally" strayed into India through the corridor on Monday.

The duo had narrated their ordeal, after their release by the Indian border guards.

Later that day, a flag meeting was held between the BSF and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) after the latter lodged a strong protest over the incident with their Indian counterparts.