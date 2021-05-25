BSF firing along Lalmonirhat border injures Bangladeshi: BGB

A Bangladesh national was shot and wounded by the members of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) along Durgapur border in Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat district early Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

The victim was identified as Milon Islam, of Chauratari area.

Quoting local people, BGB said, the BSF troops from Padna Camp opened fire on a group of Bangladeshi people numbering 4/5 when they reached near border pillar no 925, leaving Milon injured.

He was taken to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital from where he was taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital, said commanding officer of BGB-15 Battalion, Towhid.

A letter has been sent to BSF protesting at the incident, he said.