7 more people develop symptoms of anthrax

Symptoms of anthrax have been found in seven more people involved in chopping infected cattle in Kishamat village of Sundarganj upazila in Gaibandha.

Earlier, symptoms were detected in four others linked to the same incident. With this, a total of 11 people in the upazila have shown symptoms of anthrax as of today, Saturday.

The new seven cases were detected last night, Friday, when they went to Rabeya Clinic in Gaibandha town to receive treatment from dermatologist Manjurul Karim. He confirmed the matter.

According to Rabeya Clinic sources, Manjurul Karim comes to Gaibandha from Rangpur every Friday to see patients. Yesterday, he attended 20-25 patients, among whom anthrax symptoms were identified in seven people from Kishamat village.

After providing primary treatment, he advised them to get admitted to Gaibandha General Hospital. However, enquiries at the hospital later that night revealed that no one with anthrax symptoms had been admitted, leaving the identities of the affected individuals unknown.