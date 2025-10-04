Chopping meat of anthrax-infected cattle
7 more people develop symptoms of anthrax
Symptoms of anthrax have been found in seven more people involved in chopping infected cattle in Kishamat village of Sundarganj upazila in Gaibandha.
Earlier, symptoms were detected in four others linked to the same incident. With this, a total of 11 people in the upazila have shown symptoms of anthrax as of today, Saturday.
The new seven cases were detected last night, Friday, when they went to Rabeya Clinic in Gaibandha town to receive treatment from dermatologist Manjurul Karim. He confirmed the matter.
According to Rabeya Clinic sources, Manjurul Karim comes to Gaibandha from Rangpur every Friday to see patients. Yesterday, he attended 20-25 patients, among whom anthrax symptoms were identified in seven people from Kishamat village.
After providing primary treatment, he advised them to get admitted to Gaibandha General Hospital. However, enquiries at the hospital later that night revealed that no one with anthrax symptoms had been admitted, leaving the identities of the affected individuals unknown.
Monjurul Karim told Prothom Alo that eating meat from anthrax-infected cattle usually causes symptoms of the disease. However, with prolonged treatment, the illness can be cured.
Meanwhile, a few days ago, local residents in Kishamat village slaughtered an anthrax-infected cattle. Union parishad member Hafizur Rahman of the village said that 11 people participated in the slaughtering and chopping. Two to three days later, four of them developed blisters and symptoms resembling meat decay. These symptoms appeared on their hands, nose, mouth, and eyes.
The four affected individuals are Moja Mia, 56, Mozaffar Mia, 45, Shafiqul Islam, 50, and Mahbur Rahman, 55. They have received treatment at Sadar Upazila Health Complex in Sundarganj.
Sundarganj upazila veterinary surgeon Mozammel Haque said that anthrax vaccination has already been administered to livestock in Kishamat village and several other unions.
Gaibandha Civil Surgeon Rokibuzzaman told Prothom Alo that the symptoms of anthrax in humans are primarily skin lesions. If any infected person experiences breathing difficulties, they must be admitted to hospital. However, so far no such patients have been admitted to Gaibandha General Hospital or any other health complex.