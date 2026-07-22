Fishermen tow ‘massive’ metal structure ashore found drifting at sea, sparking public curiosity

Resembling the tank of an oil-carrying railway wagon, a massive metal structure was found floating in the Sandwip Channel of the Bay of Bengal.

The large red object caught the attention of several fishermen who had gone out to catch hilsa. They tied it to two fishing boats with ropes and towed it ashore. Since then, the unusual structure has drawn crowds of curious local residents.

The fishermen brought the structure to the Botgachtala Hilsa Landing Centre in Santoshpur Union of Sandwip Upazila on Tuesday evening. It measures approximately 35 feet in length and 10 feet in diameter.

The fishermen said they had gone fishing in the Sandwip Channel during the day’s high tide. While casting their nets, one of them noticed a large red object drifting with the current some distance away. At first, they could not identify it. As they got closer, they realised it was a gigantic metal structure.